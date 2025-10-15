Vicky Vershum (1957 – 2025)

(Retired From Kamco Industries In West Unity)

Vicky L. Vershum, 68, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 12, 2025, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Vicky was born on July 26, 1957, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Eldon and Marlene (Barrett) Collins.

She was a graduate of Sylvania Northview High School and married Michael D. “Mike” Vershum Sr. on February 18, 1978, in Sylvania, and he survives. Vicky worked at Kamco Industries in West Unity for over 25 years, retiring in January 2024.

She had a passion for genealogy and researching her family lineage. Vicky had a life-long love of butterflies and hummingbirds. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Las Vegas with her son Scott, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Vershum Sr. of West Unity; two sons, Mike (Vanessa) Vershum Jr. of Delta, Ohio, and Scott Vershum of West Unity; two granddaughters, Kylee Vershum and Bree Vershum; sister, Beth Collins of Toledo; and her beloved dog “Miesha” and two cats. Vicky was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Steve Collins.

Visitation for Vicky L. Vershum will be held Friday, October 17, 2025, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Maryann Reimund officiating. Those attending are kindly asked to wear blue attire in honor of Vicky.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the Williams County Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.