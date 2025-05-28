Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND BODY & SPIRIT – 8 Second Hugs

By: Cheryl Garza

Bryan, Ohio

Scientific research supports that hugs anywhere from five seconds to 20 seconds have a greater impact on an individual than shorter hugs.

There are seven different kinds of hugs; Heart to Heart, Side Friend, Hugs from Backside of your Loved one, From the waist, BEAR Hug, side Hug. The pressure of the hug—not too hard, not too soft – has the power to make a significant impression.

Hugging for eight seconds or longer has many health benefits, both physical and mental. When we hug someone, a hormone called oxytocin is released into our bodies, and serotonin levels increase, which assist and calming us down and making us feel good.

Hugs have been shown to help reduce stress hormones, improve positive communication, boost immune health, help with aches and pains, keep the heart healthy, improve sleep, and calm anxieties by signaling safety to the autonomic nervous system.

Unfortunately, we are a touch deprived society, especially after the COVID pandemic. Now more than ever, and increased number of hugs what do us a world of good.

There’s a great acronym I like to use: H- Hold on tight U- Until you relax G- Grow your bond. According to family therapists around the world, we need for hugs a day for survival. We need eight hugs a day for maintenance. We need 12 hugs a day for growth.

If you’re open to the idea, I encourage you to try out an eight second hug at least once a day for my concerning party. It has the power to improve your overall health and well-being.

I believe one of the greatest acts of love and compassion that one can gift is to each other is a heartfelt hug. My deepest and greatest wish for all of us is to awaken our highest self within.

That is where the true power lies. My greatest hopes and prayers are that we can all share and encourage each other to live a happier, healthier, VIBRANT life.

———————

I am putting together a community resource guide. Power, strength, unity, and connection. Please contact me if interested, as always, Be Well and Stay nourished! Cheryl L Garza, A Lady With A Lot of Zeal and yearning to empower, guide, encourage, and share all HOLISTIC Wholesome Living with youth-adults. Highly educated, extremely passionate, determined, and driven with no doubts… I choose to make the rest of my life the BEST of my Life, I wish that for all as well… Sharing Love & Kindness… spreadingwellness@ yahoo.com 567-239-1960