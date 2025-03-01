Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY & SPIRIT – Don’t Agonize-Organize!

By: Cheryl Garza

Bryan, Ohio

Feeling stressed? The atmosphere you maintain or not maintain in your home and workplace can either add to or diminish the time and energy you spend stressed out.

Organizing your home or your workspace can do wonders for your mental and your physical well-being and can add more freedom to your day.

How do you begin that overwhelming task of organizing and decluttering, knowing how time consuming and emotionally demanding it can be? If you fall into that camp, never fear.

Taking small amounts of time throughout the day to focus on targeted task and help break down big jobs into more manageable ones. When you feel anxious, you may have difficulty concentrating on the tests that need your attention.

Energy levels become zapped, your mind is wired, and your thoughts are spinning with all that needs to be done and accomplished.

It doesn’t help that stress taxes the body and can lead to painful physical symptoms such as headaches, muscle tension, and gastrointestinal issues.

Here are some tips that will help you see how organizing and tidying up can lead to substantial health gains, both mentally and physically.

Organizing Reduces Stress. It is within our control to organize and clean our spaces. Seeing trash, piles of laundry, stacks of papers, or items that don’t belong subconsciously adds up and tips the scales from tranquil to turmoil.

Using baskets and bins to group similar items creates a sense of belonging in order. Reserving set times in your week for cleaning and straightening up will help calm your nerves and keep stress levels in check.

First thing in the morning or last thing at night is most beneficial for your mental health. There are plenty of organizational tips and shows online to help guide you.

If you find this task too much to handle, ask your friend to help you or hire a professional organizer. Investing in your space is investing in yourself. Decluttering saves time.

Clutter in the home brings clutter to your mind. How did you feel the last time you couldn’t find your keys right before you needed to leave the house?

So often, we tear our rooms apart frantically searching for a missing item, but this does this needn’t to take place. Create a set spot for items and put them in the same place every time.

Doing so not only helps I survive on time, but we do so both calm and collected. Get into the mindset of a place for everything and everything in its place. Don’t put it down, put it away.

On the flip side, how do you feel when your house is clean and organized? A powerful sense of productivity, confidence and creativity is possible when we live and work in a well-kept space!

Gaining small victories throughout the day helps boost your confidence. Plan a break or a simple way to celebrate after accomplishing your tasks. These little victories and celebrations reward your efforts and encourage further productivity.

One TRICK to help jump–start your day yes I make your bed right after you wake up. When you do this, you secure an easy, early victory, which will set the tone for the day! Remember Keep Striving! Striving: The act or practice of trying hard to do, reach, or achieve something, vigorous effort.

My deepest and greatest wishes for all of us is to awaken our highest self within. That is where the true power lies. My greatest hopes and prayers are that we can all share and encourage each other to live a happier, healthier, vibrant life! Cheers!!

Cheryl L Garza A Lady With Alot Of Zeal and yearning to empower, guide, encourage and share all HOLISTIC Wholesome Living with youth-adults.