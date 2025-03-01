Four County Board Of Education Approves New Contract

On February 25, 2025, the Four County Career Center Board of Education held a Special Board Meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Four County Career Center.

The following action was taken:

The board approved a three-year Master Contract between the Four County Joint Vocational District Board of Education and the Four County Joint Vocational School Education Association from July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2027.

Upcoming meetings involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education include the regular March Board Meeting, on March 20, 2025 at 5:30 in Room A101A at Four County Career Center.