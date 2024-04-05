Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY & SPIRIT – OUR “Higher Self”

By: Cheryl L. Garza

Bryan, Ohio

One Body, one life the most valuable asset we own which is our Mind, Body, and Spirit. Infinite intelligence lies within us all.

Most of us have read or heard lines along the way of “Connect to your highest self to be grounded, abundant, calmer, etc. at some point.

Highest Self is part of us that is wise and aware. It can be defined as our inner guidance separate from our personality. Your highest self-communicates with you through meditation, dreams, and your imagination.

You can also connect through rituals and prayers. Connecting to our higher self is one of the greatest journeys we can embark on during uncertain times and uncomfortable times.

The simplest way to connect to your highest self is through silence and sitting still just being present with yourself.

Tap into the source of wisdom, healing, and love that resides within you as your true self– an infinite amount of peace and well-being resides within you.

To achieve freedom from negative behaviors and thoughts, it’s necessary to move stuck energies out of the body and release belief patterns from the mind and heart.

Using the natural high that comes from yoga and meditation, exercise of all forms awakens your highest self, best self. Benefits: your life has more meaning, you have a greater purpose and life events, you perceive challenges as a lesson to learn and grow, you are empowered and co-creating with life, you feel supported and connected to oneself.

You are more than you think you are. You are more than your bound body in physical space and time. Your life will take on a whole new meaning— and possibly a whole new direction as your higher self, points you towards your highest alignment.

It is the divine art of tapping into the reservoir of our potential and aligning with our true essence. Every day presents us with a choice— to embrace or embark on the transformative journey of personal growth.

Invest the time in yourself, you are the most valuable asset you own…. Find what resonates with you!

May you discover so many wonderful things about yourself. As always, find ways to live a higher more abundant life!

———————–

Cheryl L Garza A Lady With Alot Of Zeal and yearning to empower, guide, encourage and share all HOLISTIC Wholesome Living with youth-adults. Highly educated, extremely passionate, determined and driven with no doubts… I choose to make the rest of my life the BEST of my Life, I wish that for all as well… Sharing Love & Kindness… spreadingwellness@yahoo.com 567-239-1960