Williams County Senior Center Birthdays & Anniversaries For April

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERBRYAN SENIOR CENTER … Front row: Judy Rex, Joyce Weber, Hilda Schroeder, Lisa Kuhn, Nadine Leithauser, James Leithauser. Back Row: Gloria Lopez, Wayne Weber, Juan Lopez, Phillip Schroeder, Thomas Foster, Diana Missler, Rodney Missler, Marcia West, Bernard Kuhn. MONTPELIER SENIOR CENTER … Birthdays: Gloria Poorman, Sally Lemmon, Linda Middleton, and Michael Jones. STRYKER SENIOR CENTER … Nancy Sanders, Ray Garcia, and Judy Keller. WEST UNITY SENIOR CENTER … The West Unity Senior Center had a wonderful Easter celebration today. Members of the Living Hope Free Methodist Church organized Easter-themed activities for us. Pastor Tom used M&M candies to teach us about Easter and then we had a great time dyeing and decorating Easter eggs. Pastor Tom also shared some of his Easter-themed jokes which we all enjoyed. Having the community visit us at the senior center is always a pleasure. EDGERTON SENIOR CENTER … Vickie Apt, Dugan Hug, Zella Collins, and Charlie Stiltner. Edon Senior Center … Birthday – Bob Green.