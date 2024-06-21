Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY & SPIRIT – Promote Mental Clarity Naturally

By: Cheryl Garza

Have you ever had one of those moments like, wait…… Where was I headed? What was I just saying? I certainly have, and it makes you feel like you’re losing your mind!

Have no fear – more times than not, brain fog is most likely the culprit. Brain fog involves memory problems, ability to focus, difficulty concentrating, sluggish feeling, forgetfulness, feeling easily distracted, and lack of mental clarity, and mental fatigue.

Although brain fog is not considered a mental condition, it might be considered a syndrome that interferes in daily life depending on the severity of it. What’s the cause?

Since brain fog has many possible root causes such as chronic stress, lack of sleep, poor nutrition, excessive alcohol consumption, food sensitivities, allergies amongst others.

Becoming your own doctor by watching and monitoring your health habits and daily routines, you will notice more and more what could be some good reasons. A busy lifestyle, multitasking, a bad night’s sleep, and extra activities can throw off our mind body balance.

Stress affects us not only emotionally but also physically and chemically. Chronic periods of prolonged stress can affect memory concentration, sleep, or ability to heal from illness, and hormone levels, and can accelerate the age in process.

Psychological and environmental stress significantly impacts micronutrient concentrations in our body in our brain, and the brain literally may be starving for certain nutrients.

When we are stressed, our blood sugar levels can drastically fluctuate, which increases moodiness, brain fog, and anxiety.

We may reach for sugar, caffeine, salt, and unhealthy foods and beverages to keep us going; however, protein, healthy fats, and fiber are needed to stabilize blood sugar levels.

It’s important to take a moment for ourselves and be mindful of schedules and lifestyle choices. Sleep is such an important time for the body and mind to rest and repair from daily tasks.

How well we sleep has a major influence on our overall quality of life. The National Institute of Health reports that adults need at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep each night to be well rested, but the average adult sleeps for less than seven hours a night.

Disruptions in the sleep wake cycle can occur for a variety of reasons, including bedtime light exposure from a tablet or a smart phone, jetlag, changing seasons, or working later hours.

When it’s dark, everybody makes more melatonin, but when it’s light out, or melatonin levels taper off.

Melatonin promotes relaxation and a healthy sleep pattern, and it helps regulate the body’s circadian rhythm, which is the internal clock that controls when we fall asleep and wake up.

A lack of sufficient sleep can contribute to brain fog, and ample sleep has been found to be beneficial for boosting learning, concentration, and memory.

Remember that daytime habits are just as important as nighttime routines, and it’s best to avoid caffeine, large meals, and sugary treats before bedtime, as these can disrupt sleep.

Brain fog can greatly impact our quality of life, but relief is possible. Whether it’s correcting nutritional deficiency, reducing our stress levels, or improving sleep quality, once the underlying causes are addressed, or mental clarity can improve.

We can reset our mindset, boost mental clarity, promote calmness, and achieve a healthier mood through supplementation. My greatest hopes and prayers are that we can all share and encourage each other to live a happier healthier more vibrant life.

Also, Holistic Wholesome Living is seeking everyone and anyone who offers products, services, education, consultants, and etc.

I am putting together a community resource guide.

Cheryl L Garza A Lady With Alot Of Zeal and yearning to empower, guide, encourage and share all HOLISTIC Wholesome Living with youth-adults. Highly educated, extremely passionate, determined and driven with no doubts… I choose to make the rest of my life the BEST of my Life, I wish that for all as well… Sharing Love & Kindness… spreadingwellness@yahoo.com 567-239-1960