Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY & SPIRIT – Spritual Health

By: Cheryl Garza

Bryan, Ohio

Spiritual health is the aspect of our well-being that organizes the values, relationships, meaning and purpose of our lives.

There is a strong relationship between physical and spiritual well-being, which is why it’s important to engage in activities or practices that foster your spirituality.

Here are some ideas to add to your self-care routine: 1. Take time for healing prayer meditation. Call upon your higher power to guide and assist you every morning or even throughout the day.

Healing prayer can be very powerful, positively impacting our hormones, neurotransmitters, gut health, immunity and digestion.

2. Practice visualization. Practicing visualization, especially as you pray, will promote goal setting, keeping you on the right track and improving motivation. Practice daily can be done with a healing prayer.

3. Read spiritually- uplifting books. Reading spiritual, inspirational books will improve your sense of mortality and gratitude. Daily, perhaps in the morning or evening or even several times per week.

4. Get involved. Getting involved in a church or community group or foster your spiritual, mental and social health. It reinforces our sense of connection to God, Guadalupe, Angels, Spirit Guides and Divine Sources of the Universe.

5. Spend time earthing. Earthing, grounding, involves walking barefoot outside, with the soles of her feet connecting directly with the surface of the Earth. It helps to reduce stress, improve sleep and boost energy. Once a week or more.

6. Find an emotional outlet. Whatever boosts your mood and your mental health. Spend time with what brings you joy.

7. Pausing and resting whenever needed. Disconnect to reconnect to your DIVINE self. Seeing and recognizing the divine within yourself and others all beings, animals, all living creatures on the planet gives us a sense of fulfillment.

When life gets chaotic and stressful, it can be easy to forget about the importance of self-care. Self-care isn’t a once a month trip to the spa, it involves taking care of yourself every day, without fail.

Creating a self-care checklist is an easy way to outline your physical, social, mental, spiritual and environmental health needs. We are all human beings having a spiritual experience!

My deepest and greatest wish for all of us is to awaken our highest self within. That is where the true power lies. My greatest hopes and prayers are that we can all share and encourage each other to live a happier, healthier, vibrant life!!!

———————–

Cheryl L Garza A Lady With Alot Of Zeal and yearning to empower, guide, encourage and share all HOLISTIC Wholesome Living with youth-adults. Highly educated, extremely passionate, determined and driven with no doubts… I choose to make the rest of my life the BEST of my Life, I wish that for all as well… Sharing Love & Kindness… spreadingwellness@yahoo.com 567-239-1960