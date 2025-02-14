Fulton County Clerk Of Courts January Report

PRESS RELEASE- Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for January 2025 with January 2024 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 173 (124); domestic 22 (5), civil 22 (16), criminal 13 (8), miscellaneous 4 (3), judgment liens 112 (92), and appeals 0 (0) with a total of fees collected being $52,618.17 ($36,698.56).

The title department issued a total of 1,086 (1,199) titles; new cars 72 (64), used cars 590 (630), new trucks 52 (42), used trucks 276 (319), vans 9 (13), motorcycles 18 (20), manufactured homes 10 (13), trailers 11 (20), travel trailers 9 (12), motor homes 10 (18), buses 0 (1), off-road vehicles 18 (29), watercraft 3 (4), outboard motors 0 (2), other 8 (12), watercraft registrations 5 (2), and driver examination tests 59 (35) with a total of fees collected being $599,867.42, ($656,509.42).