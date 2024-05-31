Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY & SPIRIT – Sunshine, Sun Light

By: Cheryl Garza

Bryan, Ohio

Light isn’t just good for our plants – – it’s also good for ourselves, our cells. From red light to sunshine, light benefits your energy, skin, brain function and even sleep.

The trick is getting enough of it, at the right time… Especially if you live in a place where it isn’t perpetually sunny year around. Find out how to use light therapy to your advantage and get the details about how different wavelengths of light can actually take your sleep, recovery and mood to the next level.

The best and most efficient form of UV light therapy out there is free and accessible to nearly everyone: the sun. Sunshine gives you a full spectrum of light – – the same light our bodies evolved with.

This is different from the white LEDs and fluorescents in most buildings, which lack many of the spectrum that contribute to biological function. Get at least 10 to 15 minutes of pure sunlight – – without sunblock – – on your bare skin every day.

If possible, do this in the middle of the day, when UVB rays are the most powerful. Here are just a few reasons natural sunlight is the most important light source you can get: it tells your body to produce vitamin D.

You might already know that sunlight stimulates your body to produce vitamin D, the sunshine vitamin. Vitamin D is essential for everything from bone health to immune function.

The thing is, unless you live in the desert on or near a beach, you might not have access to reliable sunshine year around. Even if you do live somewhere sunny, most of us aren’t getting outside enough to get the direct sunlight our bodies need to trigger vitamin D production – – which is where a vitamin D supplement comes in handy.

Your eyes also respond to UV light, but in a totally different way. A little bit of sunlight in your eyes increases your melanin –the same protein gives your skin a tan – – and more melanin in the eyes affects all sorts of performance related markers. Scientists have discovered that melanin has the ability to convert water from your cells into free oxygen and extra electrons for your mitochondria.

Your mitochondria are little power houses that produce the cellular energy that keeps your body running, all in the form of adenosine triphosphate.

The brain, heart and muscles contain some of the highest concentrations of mitochondria. When you support your mitochondria, your entire body feels the difference. As a nutrient, light plays a significant role in telling your mitochondria to do things including when to do them.

Different light frequencies trigger different signals in your cells. Sunlight increases nitric oxide levels in your body. Nitro oxide is a signaling molecule in your body that causes vasodilation, or the widening of your blood vessels.

You want nitric oxide because it’s support heart health and improves athletic performance and recovery. Ever heard of beets or beet juice as a pre-workout supplement? The nitrates in beets increase blood and oxygen flow to your muscles, enhancing performance and increasing your endurance.

Better blood flow means more oxygen and nutrient transport through your body and efficient removal of cellular waste. Your body gets confused when you’re inside all day under artificial lighting.

Artificial light is a recipe for eyestrain, fatigue, and, if you’re under it after sunset, a disrupted circadian rhythm (are the physical, mental, and behavioral changes and organism experiences over a 24-hour cycle).

Light and dark have the biggest influence on circadian rhythms, but food intake, stress, physical activity, social environment, and temperature also affect them. Most living things have circadian rhythms, including animals, plants, microorganisms and humans, nearly every tissue and organ has its own circadian rhythm, and collectively they are tuned to the daily cycle of day and night.

To prevent daytime sleepiness and keep your circadian rhythm in sync, go for a walk, take walking meetings or set a full spectrum light or a simple halogen light in your workspace. The trick is to dim the light slowly with the setting of the sun so your body gets the signal that is no longer the middle of the day.

May the love of the light and the sunshine fill your body, mind and spirit today and all days to come. We all are really just seeking wholeness and connection to the Earth and to oneself and each other.

My greatest hopes and prayers that we can all share and encourage each other to live a happier, healthier, vibrant life.

