Kaleb McLaughlin Ride To Remember Receives Grant From Power In The Purse

Power in the Purse awarded its second quarter grant of $6,475 to Kaleb McLaughlin Ride to Remember. This nonprofit was created by Kevin and Kim Oxender after the tragic death of their son Kaleb who helped 100 people through donation of his organs.

The PIP grant will help their nonprofit purchase life-saving equipment and educational items as well as provide assistance to families as they go through the process of organ donation. Their 11th annual memorial motorcycle ride is July 13, 2024 in downtown Pioneer, Ohio.

Pictured at the check presentation are: PIP members Cheryl Andres, Deb Opdycke and Lesley Shirkey, and Kim and Kevin Oxender from Kaleb McLaughlin Ride to Remember.

PIP has given more than $212,840 to 38 area non-profits since it began in 2016. All women in Williams County are welcome to join PIP at their third quarter meeting on Monday, July 29th. Contact Jenny Horn at the Bryan Area Foundation 419-633-1156 for more information.