By: Cheryl Garza

Bryan, Ohio

Light isn’t just good for your plants– it’s also good for your cells. From red light to sunshine, light benefits your energy, skin, brain function and even sleep. The trick is getting enough of it, at the right time.

Especially if you live in a place where it isn’t particularly sunny year-round. Find out how to use light therapy to your advantage and get the details about how different wavelengths of light can actually take your sleep, recovery and move to the next level.

What is light therapy? Also called photo therapy or heliotherapy, light therapy refers to exposing your skin to daylight or wave links of artificial light. This isn’t a way to get a tan–the benefits of light therapy include better sleep, improved mood and even tissue repair, depending on the type of light.

Light therapy is often associated with different forms of treatment, like red light therapy to support collagen production and bright light therapy to support your circadian rhythm.

The best and most efficient form of UV light therapy out there is free and accessible to nearly everyone: the SUN. Sunshine gives you a full spectrum of light, the same light our bodies are involved with.

Get at least 10 to 15 minutes of pure sunlight, without sunblock, on your bare skin every day.

If possible, do this in the middle of the day, when the UVB rays are the most powerful. I also love early mornings because the air is so clear and fresh and full of vibrant energy coming from all plant life.

You might already know that the sunlight stimulates your body to produce vitamin D, the sunshine vitamin. Vitamin D is essential for everything from bone health to immune function.

Sunlight helps you relax and de-stress through the release of endorphins. These hormones can also help manage pain, support hormone regulation and even bolster your immune response.

Go outside and soak in the sunshine when you can. Consider basking with your favorite friend or your pet. Pets LOVE The Sunshine as well and only leads to increased wellness for them.

As for the sunshine, it not only helps Mother Nature to grow but it helps us to grow and flourish if we allow it.

Be mindful for your time spent with the sunshine. My deepest and greatest wish for all of us is to awaken our highest self within.

That is where the true power lies. My greatest hopes and prayers are that we can all share encourage each other to live a happier, healthier, VIBRANT life.

