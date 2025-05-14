Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Future Plans

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

Can you imagine being kicked out of your home and having to settle in a foreign country? Forced to live in a refugee camp with no conveniences from your growing up?

People around you are trying to be positive, even a few motivational people tell you it’s going to be okay. But then along comes one man, proclaiming he heard some news from God, and it’s not the best news.

Jeremiah 29 describes that kind of moment! Jeremiah had a message for the people telling them that God would not save them this time.

He tried to explain to the people that their sins have separated them from God so much that only judgment was left.

But God is a merciful judge. God will reestablish their lives, but before that happens they will have to go through some tough times.

This is where we find a verse of promise, a message to a people that are going to have to go through a tough time.

Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the plans I have for you,” says the Lord. “They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.”

Here are a few reminders from Jeremiah that may encourage you today. First, make the best of your situation.

In verses 4-6, Jeremiah tells the people to settle down and make the best of it. Build houses. Plant gardens. Get married. Have children. Be hopeful. But don’t give up.

Many of us spend years wishing for something we don’t have or for something that hasn’t happened. Instead of being consumed by things we cannot change, make the best of where we are.

Second, pray! In verse 7 we’re reminded to pray for the nation in which we live. Pray for peace for where we are. Pray for our government, businesses, churches, and schools.

Third, don’t listen to the wrong voices. In verses 8-9, Jeremiah reminds the people not to listen to false hope or ungodly messages. There are many slick and deceitful messages on social media today…be discerning and wise.

Finally, seek the Lord above all things. In verses 13-14, we are reminded that since God has plans to prosper the people and give them a hope and a future, they should seek Him with all their hearts.

Verse 11, is the key verse, reminding us that we should have hope about the plans that God has for us! Let’s not take this verse out of context. This was a direct message for God’s people in Jeremiah’s day.

But today we worship the same God. And I believe this same God that we worship has incredible plans for us as well.

Whatever is going on in your life, hang in there! Make the best of what you can, pray where you are, listen to the right voice, and seek the Lord above all things! Be hopeful about the plans of God! He is a God worth trusting!

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.