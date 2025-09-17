Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND BODY & SPIRIT – Your Feelings Matter

By: Cheryl Garza

Bryan, Ohio

Emotions are neither good nor bad. They are messengers. The body stores emotions until they are fully processed.

Over time, unprocessed feelings start to manifest physically, surfacing as stress, tension, or even ailments.

Ancient traditions have known the truth for a long time: to process feelings, we have to feel them. We cannot ignore them and hope they just disappear.

First, we need to understand what emotions are. To do that, we need language to define and name them.

When we name something, we make it more real and easier to communicate about. Look up emotions and their definitions.

In the Atlas of the Heart, author Brené Brown lists 87 emotions, detailing each with definitions. Knowing which emotions, you are feeling when you are feeling them helps immensely when it’s time to process them.

Locate the feeling in your body. Where in your body is the feeling, and what does it feel like? Does it show up like a bottle of tightness in your stomach when you’re anxious? When you are heartbroken, does it show up as a deep sinking pain in your chest?

When you have a feeling or work with a difficult memory, sit with your body, breathe, and listen. Ask yourself questions, like “Where am I feeling this?” and “What does it feel like?”

Take note of the memories and thoughts that come up. What are the voices in your head saying? Write about it in your journal.

Be patient with yourself. Remember that working with stored emotions and dealing with the memories that come up can be terribly difficult.

Treat each emotion you experience as a friend who is visiting for tea. Allow them to come in and sit a while, talk with you, teach you, and then let them go when you have heard your message. Whatever you do, don’t invite them to move in with you and overstay their welcome.

To truly live fully in the now, one must look forward, engage, and count each and every day as a blessing in which it is.

My deepest and my greatest wish for us all is to awaken our highest self within. My greatest hopes and prayers are that we can share and encourage each other to live a happier, healthier, vibrant life.

I am putting together a community resource guide.