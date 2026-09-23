Column: PASTOR’S PONDERINGS – Duct Tape

By: Steve Wilmot

Edgerton, Ohio

“The Red Green Show” was a cult classic on PBS for 15 years (1991 through 2006). Red and a dozen of his friends called Possum Lodge home.

Each episode contained a segment called Handyman Corner. There, Red provided an array of DIY fix-it solutions. He taught viewers “creative” ways to make or fix anything, always using “the handyman’s secret weapon: duct tape.”

To Red Green, everything could be held together with duct tape. I thought about Red and duct tape when I read Deuteronomy 10.20 recently. Moses instructs Israel to “Hold fast to the Lord your God.”

The words “hold fast” caught my attention. After some research, I discovered it means “to cling or adhere to, to be glued to, to hold tight.”

Red Green would probably render this verse, “Duct tape yourself to the Lord your God.” Regardless of how you translate it, it means to be attached to God with such strong bonds that no one or no thing can pull you away from your devotion, loyalty and love for him.

The first time the Bible uses this word is at a wedding. God united Adam and Eve as the prototype for every marriage that would come after theirs.

“For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united [there’s our word] to his wife, and they will become one flesh” (Genesis 2.24).

Husband and wife are glued together so they cling and adhere to each other in love for the rest of their lives. A bond so strong nothing can pull them apart… at least that’s the way God planned it.

That’s our first clue as to what it means to hold fast to God. When you make the decision to become a Christ-follower, you and God are permanently united. It’s a lifetime commitment to God where there are no rivals, competition or other lovers for his place in your heart.

By the way, God is united to you in the same way! There is a powerful example of the word “hold fast” in the Book of Ruth. A little background if you don’t remember the story: Ruth and Orpah were married to the two sons of Naomi.

Both sons died, and Naomi urged the widows to return to their homeland to find new husbands.

Ruth 1.14 reveals what happened next.

“And again they wept together, and Orpah kissed her mother-in-law goodbye. But Ruth clung to her tightly [there’s our word again].” It provides an interesting insight into what it means to hold fast to God.

Notice it’s greater than a deep emotional attachment. Orpah had that toward Naomi, but it wasn’t strong enough to prevent her from leaving. Ruth, on the other hand, wouldn’t leave her mother-in-law. Naomi tells Ruth she should follow Orpah’s example and return to her people and their gods.

But Ruth replies, “Don’t ask me to leave you and turn back. Wherever you go, I will go. Wherever you live, I will live. Your people will be my people, and your God will be my God. Wherever you die, I will die, and there I will be buried. May the Lord punish me severely if I allow anything but death to separate us!” (Ruth 1.16-17).

Ruth unwraps the clearest picture of what it looks like to hold fast to God. To be glued, duct-taped to God. First, it’s a decision.

Orpah and Ruth faced the same choice: stay or go. Orpah opted to leave for home; Ruth chose to stay with Naomi even though there was nothing in it for her.

Ruth shows us “holding fast” to God is an ironclad commitment to be all-in. No matter what. Until death. Even when offered the option to leave.

Second, it’s a commitment. Many have decided to follow Jesus, but it wasn’t a lifelong commitment. When things got difficult, or the newness wore off, or they discovered another option they thought would meet the deepest needs of their soul, they jumped ship to seek the greener grass on the other side of the fence. Of course, they’re wrong in that conclusion, but it produces many Orpahs.

When you hold fast to God, your heart proclaims: “Whom have I in heaven but you? And I want you more than anything on earth” (Ps. 73.25).

Why not put a roll of duct tape somewhere you’ll see it every day as a visual aid to remind you that you want to hold fast to God? If this idea catches on, maybe we can buy Walmart out of duct tape.

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Steve Wilmot is a former Edgerton, Ohio area pastor who now seeks “to still bear fruit in old age” through writing. He is the author of seven books designed to assist believers to make steady progress on their spiritual journey.