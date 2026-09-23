Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Remember!

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

Back in the early ‘80s Eric Davis joined the Cincinnati Reds. Imagine his feelings as he is experiencing his first major league game! He finally made it to the top! This is an exciting and special night!

However, Eric begins his debut on the road at St. Louis and grounds out in the fifth inning, and his team loses 9-1.

To make matters worse, Eric is forced to wear a numberless jersey because Cincinnati forgot to pack extra road uniforms. “Sorry Eric…we forgot to bring a uniform for your first major league game!” You FORGOT?!

“I forgot…” are two infamous words that plague my life! They come out of my lips, and they come from those I have coached, worked with, or parented. But mostly they come from my lips.

I forgot to call ________ today, like I promised.

I forgot his name ________ again…what is it?

I forgot to pick up ________ for my wife today.

I forgot to send ________ the email I promised.

I forgot to share ________ when I was speaking to…

Forgetting can be a frustrating thing for anyone and everyone! Forgetting God is more than frustrating, it’s dangerous! We often forget God, and what God has done for us because we have too many other things occupying our thoughts and time.

Our jobs, our relationships, our pursuits, and hobbies can all scream for attention, time, and position in our lives. Before long our faith is pushed to the back and forgotten.

When we forget God, our faith takes a nosedive. When we forget God, the focus turns to our own lives. When we forget God, horrible things tend to happen. Don’t believe me? Just read through the Bible and see for yourself.

So today, STOP and REMEMBER. Remember that we are saved by the grace of God – not by our good deeds. Ephesians 2:8-9

Remember to keep the Sabbath Holy. How are you doing with making Sunday the Lord’s Day and not your day, tournament day, sleep-in day, catch up with my workday? It’s the Lord’s Day; did you remember that? Exodus 20:8; Exodus 20:23

Remember to give thanks! Look around and realize that what you have is God’s gift to you. When you give thanks to God, the focus is off you.

Remember to love others, as you would want to be loved. Mark 12:31 Remember that God wants to shape and mold your life, as you obey Him! Deuteronomy 8:2

Remember that we must give account to everything we do! Ecclesiastes 11:9 Remember that it’s better to suffer for doing good, than doing bad. I Peter 3:17

Remember…God loves you and has a plan for you! John 3:16 God has not forgotten you. He loves you and longs to meet with you today. For more reading check out: Judges 8:33-35, Psalm 106:20-22, and Psalm 111:4

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”

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Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.