Column: PASTOR’S PONDERINGS – Judge Not

By: Steve Wilmot

It’s hard to believe, but it was 13 years ago the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage. Opinions then and now have run the gamut.

Many who agree with the decision try to silence those who oppose it, especially if they are Christians, using the “judge not” tactic.

One Facebook user who supported same-sex marriages posted what hundreds of others thought: “You are absolutely right. Jesus says love everyone and judge not. So that is what I am doing… Who am I to judge someone else for their sin when I sin too?”

When Jesus uttered the words “judge not,” is that what he meant? That we not judge anyone’s behavior? That anything goes?

Before we too quickly jump on that bandwagon, maybe we should read the rest of what Jesus said on this subject.

“Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when all the time there is a plank in your own eye? You hypocrite first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye” (Matthew 7.3-5).

Note two things in these verses that complete Jesus’ teaching in Matthew 7.1-2.

(1) When there is a speck (sin) in our brother’s eye (life), it is our duty to help him remove it. Help him shake free of the sin that holds him in its grasp. Since sin ruins lives, it’s the only loving thing to do.

(2) Jesus is addressing hypocritical judging. He warns us not to ignore or excuse our own sin while pointing a finger at someone else’s sin. Don’t be someone who goes around condemning other people for their behavior and lifestyle while you don’t pay attention to your own sin and lifestyle.

Paul writes in Romans 2.1: “You, therefore, have no excuse, you who pass judgment on someone else, for at whatever point you judge another, you are condemning yourself, because you who pass judgment do the same things.” Again “judge not” is in the context of hypocritical judging.

Everyone sins. True. But there is a huge difference between those who celebrate their sin, have no intention of turning from it, and want to impose their morality on everyone else, and those who strive to break free of their sin and change their behavior and habits.

Just because we’re sinners too doesn’t prohibit us from pointing out sin in others. We just had better not ignore and justify our own sin when we do.

If “judge not” was a universal command, then what do you do with Paul? In the church at Corinth there was a man who was having sexual relations with his stepmother.

Paul was shocked the church was “proud” of their tolerance and acceptance of this guy’s behavior. They didn’t judge him. They didn’t tell him what he was doing was wrong. They didn’t try to help him turn from his sinful behavior.

Listen to what Paul says to them: “… I have already passed judgment in the name of our Lord Jesus on the one who has been doing this…Expel the wicked person from among you” (1 Corinthians 5.3, 13).

Uh-oh. Paul violated Jesus’ “judge not” teaching. Or did he? He did if Jesus meant we cannot call sin sin.

He did if Jesus meant we should define right and wrong according to the changing standards of society instead of aligning ourselves with God’s unchanging standard found in the Bible.

But that’s not what Paul did. Paul [a] looked at the behavior of this guy, [b] compared it with God’s Word, and [c] judged what he was doing was wrong. His actions were damaging the reputation of the church, and the guy himself.

Paul’s intention was so “his spirit [will be] saved on the day of the Lord” (vs. 5). Jesus does not condone ignoring God’s Word when it is crystal clear what is right and what is wrong.

The question boils down to whether we will speak where the Bible speaks or blindly say anything goes since we’re not supposed to judge anyone for anything.

I appreciate one Facebook post I read shortly after the Supreme Court announced its decision. It’s a fitting conclusion to this discussion on “judge not.”

“I’m confused. I have all these friends on Facebook who are Christians, tinting their profile pictures with the rainbow to celebrate same-sex marriage.”

“Sure, we’re to love people no matter what the sin in their lives may be. However, we are never called to celebrate the sin. You all might compromise on this, but I won’t.”

“I have friends who are gay, friends who are drunks and do drugs, friends who lie and cheat. All sins. And I love them, but I will not celebrate with them in their sin… Don’t be misled. You can love your gay friends without feeding into their sin.” Amen.

———————–

Steve Wilmot is a former Edgerton, Ohio area pastor who now seeks “to still bear fruit in old age” through writing. He is the author of seven books designed to assist believers to make steady progress on their spiritual journey.