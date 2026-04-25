LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Support For Jim Hoops, District 1 State Senate

Dear editor:

I am writing to offer my support of Jim Hoops in his candidacy for State Senator of District 1.

Jim Hoops has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to serving communities with integrity, dedication, and practical leadership.

His ability to listen to constituents, understand the challenges facing working families, and deliver thoughtful, results-driven solutions is what I want in a public servant.

Throughout his career, Jim has shown a strong work ethic and a clear understanding of the issues that matter most-economic growth, public safety, education, and responsible governance.

He approaches the issues with a balanced perspective and a willingness to collaborate, ensuring that the voices of District 1 are heard and respected.

What truly distinguishes Jim is his accessibility and genuine connection to the people he represents. He is not only a leader but also a neighbor who cares deeply about the well-being and future of our communities.

I am confident that Jim Hoops will continue to serve us well as our state senator in District 1, with the same level of excellence and dedication he has shown throughout his career as a state representative. I strongly encourage voters to support his candidacy.

Thank you,

Edward Bohn