High School Sports Scoreboard For September 8, 2026

VOLLEYBALL
NON-LEAGUE
Swanton 3, Montpelier 0
Stryker 3, Toledo Christian 1
Liberty Center 3, Hilltop 0
Archbold 3, Defiance 1
GMC
Tinora 3, Edgerton 0
BOYS GOLF
Evergreen 176, North Baltimore 180
Montpelier 150, Fayette 174
Miller City 170, Toledo Christian 172, Delta 180
Archbold 158, Hicksville 187
Stryker 196, Edon 198
Tinora 160, Antwerp 174, Fairview 186, Edgerton 220
Big Walnut Invitational (14 teams)
River View 297, Upper Arlington 300, Big Walnut 300, Pettisville 305, Grove City 305
GIRLS SOCCER
Bryan 6, Napoleon 0
Woodmore 8, Evergreen 1
Toledo Central Catholic 5, Swanton 1
BOYS SOCCER
Swanton 11, Northwood 1