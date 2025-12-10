Column: TWO-MINUTE DRILL – All In

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

Have you ever been surprised by someone close to you? You are hanging out with them, and they say something or do something that totally surprises you.

Maybe you discovered something about them you never knew. From that moment on, you may look at them and start to think, “maybe I don’t really know them like I thought I did.” Been there?

Simon was a fisherman. He knew one thing, and he knew how to do it well – fish. But then one day, his brother Andrew introduced him to a person named Jesus. He even got a nickname, Cephas, or Peter, which means rock.

He hung out with Jesus for a short time, witnessing Jesus turn water into wine, traveling to Jerusalem for the Passover, and listening to Jesus’ teach Nicodemus.

He witnessed Jesus doing the unthinkable, speaking to a Samaritan woman. He heard the teachings of Jesus and even saw him heal a government official’s son. Peter thought he knew Jesus.

Like Peter, many of us have heard about Jesus. We attend church, sing songs, read the Bible, and pray to Jesus. We are impressed and possibly amazed at Jesus. Like Peter, we think we know Jesus, but do we?

Peter went back to fishing. Then one day, Jesus began teaching alongside the shoreline. Peter was done for the day, no fish, no income, a discouraging day. But Jesus invited himself into Peter’s empty boat and encouraged him to fish one more time.

It was then Jesus demonstrated His grace and goodness to Peter in a miraculous way. These fishermen brought in a record catch that almost sunk their boats!

Peter, along with the others, had heard Jesus’ words, witnessed His miracles, and love in action. He thought he knew Jesus, but not really. He fell to his knees and worshipped.

He had witnessed Jesus’ help for everyone else, but today he was on the receiving end of Jesus’ grace and love. Now, he is ready to follow Jesus and learn more!

Many of us attend church, sing songs, read the Bible, and pray, but do we really know Jesus? I encourage you today to ask Jesus to step in your life (boat) and reveal himself to you in a way you’ve never witnessed. Get to know Jesus; really know Jesus!

When you truly discover who Jesus is, you won’t walk away. When you truly discover Jesus, you will want to learn more about Him every day! Go from casually following Jesus to being “all in!”

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.