Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Be Prepared!

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

Have you ever traveled somewhere and realized you left something at home? Maybe it was your toothbrush, belt, hiking shoes, or your reading glasses?

Maybe you got to work or school and realized you left your phone, paperwork, or an assignment at home. Bummer, right? What about going on an extended trip without properly packing?

I’ve gone on retreats and have forgotten my towel or, worse yet, my pillow! How does this happen? Are we unprepared, or just forgetful?

Unfortunately, many of us Christians make a spiritual journey every day without being spiritually prepared for the trek. I love how throughout the Psalms our relationship with the Lord is described as a journey.

Psalm 23:3-4, “He renews my strength. He guides me along right paths, bringing honor to his name. Even when I walk through the darkest valley, I will not be afraid, for you are close beside me. Your rod and your staff protect and comfort me.”

Psalm 25:8-9, “The Lord is good and does what is right; he shows the proper path to those who go astray. He leads the humble in doing right, teaching them his way.”

Here’s my hope and challenge for us today. Let’s be prepared with God’s Word in our hearts, so that we can apply it when needed. Like a Boy Scout, always be prepared, right?

2 Timothy 2:15 says, “Be diligent to present yourself approved to God, a worker who doesn’t need to be ashamed, correctly teaching the word of truth.” You can’t teach God’s Word if you are not a student of God’s Word.

Be diligent! Exert yourself! Study God’s Word. Be prepared for what is coming by immersing yourself in the One who has the answers.

Many of us struggle to succeed in spiritual tests because we have not studied God’s principles ahead of time. We end up feeling like failures when we could have been victorious by applying God’s Word to our situation.

If you are a coach or athlete, you prepare for your opponent and the next event of competition. If you are an expecting parent, you prepare for the arrival of your baby.

If you are a pilot, you prepare before you depart from the terminal. If you are a Christian, prepare for every day by reading, studying, and meditating on God’s Word.

Your faith in Christ may take you to extreme places. Are you prepared for the journey? What can you do today to change how you prepare? Who will help you on your journey?

Notes, outside the copy: it runs with no byline, as you said. The Scripture is untouched. I can’t send email from here, so this is chat only.

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Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.