Column: Two Minute Drill – Come And See

By: Rex Stump

“Do you remember when?” Those are the words of someone who is about to impart a piece of history.

It’s a special moment, maybe not for you, but the one sitting with you.

It’s a grandparent, a parent, or another person who is reflecting on a historical moment that possibly changed their life. It might even be a coach or business person that is reflecting back to a successful event. Do you know what I mean?

If there was a positive life-changing moment in your past, and you were to share it with me, how would your story unfold?

In the Bible (John 1), John shares in the first chapter of his book, a moment he will never forget. If we were sitting with him, I believe he would start this passage with, “Do you remember when…”

36 As Jesus walked by, John the Baptist looked at him and declared, “Look! There is the Lamb of God!” When John’s two disciples heard this, they followed Jesus. Jesus looked around and saw them following. “What do you want?” he asked them. They replied, “Rabbi” (which means “Teacher”), “where are you staying?” “Come and see,” he said.

It was about four o’clock in the afternoon when they went with him to the place where he was staying, and they remained with him the rest of the day.

Did you see it? Can you hear the excitement in his voice? Jesus gave the invitation, “come and see.”

John says, “it was 4:00pm.” How often do you see in the Bible a reference to a specific time of the day? Not that often. This was special!

It’s like John is sitting around and says, “Remember when Jesus said, “Come and see? It was 4:00pm! We did! We went with him and spent the rest of the day with him! It was incredible!” As a matter of fact, Andrew was so fired up, he went to get his brother Simon Peter.

On that day and the following, Jesus began his ministry on earth, by inviting men to follow him. The invitation was to come and see. The invitation was repeated to Philip, “Come, follow me.” Then Philip went to Nathanael and said, “come and see!”

It’s a simple thought. Meeting Jesus is a special thing! Meeting Jesus and hearing His invitation to come spend time with Him is life-changing! If you call yourself a follower of Jesus, but your life isn’t different…than I question if you really are following Jesus.

If you don’t leave the place you stand and go to Jesus, you aren’t following Him. I believe the moment you truly set aside your agenda, and follow Him, you will never forget that moment!

Whether or not you remember that day you chose to follow Jesus, I encourage you today to pray for the passion that John writes about, for the enthusiasm that caused Andrew and Philip to share with others!

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.