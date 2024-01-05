Fulton County Clerk Of Courts Release December & End Of Year Report

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for December 2023, with December 2022 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 133 (138); domestic 16 (9), civil 23 (24), criminal 10 (10), miscellaneous 1 (2), judgment liens 83 (93), and appeals 0 (0) with a total of fees collected being $16,623.20 ($14,138.78).

The title department issued a total of 1,230 (1,332) titles; new cars 63(59), used cars 638 (734), new trucks 47 (34), used trucks 334 (316), vans 13 (38), motorcycles 24 (18), manufactured homes 16 (41), trailers 15 (16), travel trailers 12 (8), motor homes 15 (11), buses 2 (0), off-road vehicles 28 (47), watercraft 7 (4), outboard motors 5 (2), other 11 (4), watercraft registrations 1 (0), and driver examination tests 79 (0) with a total of fees collected being $650,332.14 ($634,202.61).

Zuver also provided an end of year report for 2023, with 2022 in parenthesis, with the following: New cases filed in the legal department 2,142 (2,260); domestic 136 (183), civil 251 (220), criminal 143 (138) and miscellaneous 24 (24), Judgment Liens 1,578 (1,685), and Appeals 10 (10) with a total of fees collected being $218,264.12 ($218,307.87).

The title department issued a total of 18,164 (18,595) titles; new cars 940 (1,064), used cars 9,353 (9,457), new trucks 648 (606), used trucks 4,341 (4,383), vans 242 (336), motorcycles 592 (643), manufactured homes 190 (202), trailers 272 (268), travel trailers 401 (400), motor homes 240 (274), buses 16 (23), off-road vehicles 511 (579), watercraft 210 (202), outboard motors 64 (42), other 144 (115), watercraft registrations 276 (0), driver exams 268 (0) with a total of fees collected being $9,676,751.72 ($9,900,796.54).