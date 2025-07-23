Column: TWO-MINUTE DRILL – Cruising Or Striving

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

What comes to your mind when you hear the word “Cruise?” Do you picture people on a cruise ship, vacationing and relaxing in an environment that amazes you?

Do you picture someone driving down an empty highway, windows down, with no worries or cares in the world?

In the world of athletics, coaches are not too fond of their athletes who have put their efforts and attitudes in “cruise” mode, instead of “work” mode.

Employers are generally not happy with employees who give little effort and are typically more laid back in accomplishing their tasks.

As I read the New Testament, I can only imagine the Apostle Paul giving a disgusted or bewildered look at someone who had a “laid back, take it easy” attitude concerning their faith.

In 1 Timothy 4, Paul encourages the young Timothy with a strong and enthusiastic message to not live his life in “cruise” mode. He told Timothy to be one who has good teaching, nourished with the message of truth.

In verse 7, he told Timothy to train himself to godliness. A strong word which Timothy and those knowing Greek, quickly pictured a gymnasium where athletes trained hard to avoid defeat and most often death.

Can you imagine training so hard, not just to win, but to avoid death?! How hard would you train? Now apply that attitude towards studying God’s Word!

Paul encourages Timothy to keep working out spiritually, knowing that his example would encourage others to do the same! In verse 13 he wrote, “Until I get there, focus on reading the Scriptures to the church, encouraging the believers, and teaching them.”

Paul gives Timothy three things to focus on; read the scriptures, encourage believers, and teach them! Are you a Christian?

Have you been a Christian most of your life? Now is not the time to put your life in “cruise” mode! Don’t live your life with a “laid back-take it easy-nonchalant” attitude.

Instead, consider how you can live out your faith with passion and enthusiasm, reading the scriptures, encouraging other believers, and teaching one another!

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.