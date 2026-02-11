Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Devotional Thought: “I’m Coming!”

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

If you are watching a good game of basketball, a half-court trap is sure to be witnessed. The defense collapses on the point guard, trying to trap him near the half-court line.

The question is, “Will the offensive teammates come to their point guard to help, or will they stand and watch?” The guard is calling for help, will his teammates come to him?

Can you think of another sport or situation where you find yourself in need of your teammates, co-workers, or friends?

In Hebrews 13:5-6 we read, “For God has said, “I will never fail you. I will never abandon you.”

So we can say with confidence, “The Lord is my helper, so I will have no fear. What can mere people do to me?”

Did you read that last part of the verse? “What can mere people do to us?” I’m sure we could make a list of all the things people do to us. People will tell lies, spread rumors, and intimidate us.

They may ignore us and make us feel worthless. People will even become aggressive and push, hurt, bully and abuse us. BUT that’s not how the verse is written.

It says, “The Lord is my helper, so I will have no fear. What can mere people do to me?” Did you notice what is written first? “The Lord is my helper!” Read that again! Underline it. Write that somewhere you can see every single day.

Take the focus off what people can do you and focus on the truth that the Lord is your helper! The word “helper” (boethos) comes from a combination of two Greek words, “boe” which means a shout or cry and “theo,” which means “to run.”

It’s a picture of when you need help, God runs to you with a shout! “I’M COMING!” The writer of Hebrews reminds us that people can do stuff to us, but God is our helper who runs to us shouting, “I’m here!” “It’s okay!”

The next time you see a child fall and cry out, and you see that child’s parent run to help – picture this verse! The next time you see someone running to help another person in need, as they shout “I’m coming” – picture this verse! God never leaves us! Ever! “I’M HERE!” He says. Post that truth where you can see it every day!

For more reading check out Psalm 63:6-8, Psalm 118:7, John 14:15-17. “Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.