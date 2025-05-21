Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Finding Rest

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

It’s time for us to seek godly rest. It’s time to get quiet with God, reside in His Word, sing in your heart, and relax in prayer.

Sit still in the presence of God. Why? We are busy people! We love to play, we love to be active, and we also love to have fun and enjoy the celebrations of life. But some of us feel guilty, for ceasing and resting.

We feel like we should be doing something. But truth be told, we physically and spiritually need rest. It’s part of God’s rhythm for our life.

In Matthew 14, Jesus shows us that after facing tragedy, he did not react in anger or revenge. Instead, it was rest and prayer. After a moment of victory, Jesus did not react with pride, instead it was rest and prayer.

How do we do this? What are the steps to godly rest, to getting quiet with God?

Setting: Jesus shows us that it begins with getting away to a remote location. Find a place, a chair, and the ability to avoid the traffic or distraction of things and people.

Substance: Next, you need God’s Word. Romans 12:2, “Don’t copy the behavior and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think…”. Worldly thoughts must be replaced with godly thoughts. God’s Word must be in us. Therefore, we study it, memorize it, and allow it to change us.

Spirit: Pray for God’s Spirit to work in you and speak to you Galatians 2:20; I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I now live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself for me.

Surrender: Where are you trying to do too much? Is there a place in your life that you are not allowing God to have control? (Thought life, anxiety)

In our busyness, we run from one thing to the next, never allowing time for God to embrace us with His presence, His truth, and His encouragement. We need to learn to be quiet. When we are quiet with God, we can hear His voice. We can rest in His promises.

Take time to listen to the song by Fount, “My Rest” – be reminded of how much God loves you.

Read the promises of God found in Romans 8:28, Matthew 6:33, Jeremiah 29:11, and 2 Chronicles 7:14. When we get quiet in the promises of God…we find peace, hope, love, joy, and the strength to press on.

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.