Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – God’s Peace: Part 2

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

Isaiah 26:3; You will keep the mind that is dependent on You in perfect peace, for it is trusting in You.

The news doesn’t just inform us of current events, it also provokes fear and hypes our emotions. It doesn’t take much for some of us to go from having a peaceful heart to an anxious mindset.

But God promises us perfect peace. How do we find perfect peace, a peace that surpasses all our understanding? (Remember, Jesus gives us a peace that the world cannot give us. John 14:27)

Scripture reveals the answer to finding perfect peace. Our mind must be dependent on God, our thoughts must be fixed on Him. The Hebrew word is also translated, to stay upon. What does your mind stand fast upon? What does your mind lean upon?

There are some things we should never let into our minds – songs, books, images, and websites to avoid at all costs! When it comes to allowing our minds to stay upon, lean upon, dwell on things and to meditate, we are reminded what the Bible teaches about guarding our minds.

Those who are dominated by the sinful nature think about sinful things, but those who are controlled by the Holy Spirit think about things that please the Spirit. So letting your sinful nature control your mind leads to death. But letting the Spirit control your mind leads to life and peace. Romans 8:5-6

Let me give you four easy to remember tips to help you stay upon or lean on God’s Word.

Read the Bible daily. You can’t know God, until you choose to know God. You know God by reading His Word. If you have 15 minutes to look at social media, play a game, or watch the daily news, then you have 15 minutes to read the Bible. It doesn’t have to be Genesis to Revelation, just get in the Word.

Ruminate what you read! That means to think deeply about something, mull over, contemplate, or meditate on. Ruminate is also defined as chewing the cud! Heard of that?

Certain mammals: cattle, sheep, bison, and deer digest their food through a rumination process. Google it. Christians who ruminate God’s Word, think deeply about, contemplate, mull over, and meditate on God’s Word.

Remember what your read. We are commanded to treasure and memorize God’s Word keep us pure, to combat the devil, and to add value to our lives.

Respond to God’s Word. What good is reading, ruminating, and remembering God’s Word, if you aren’t going to apply it?

To lean on the Lord, is to trust the Lord. When we trust the Lord, we keep our mind stayed on Him. We acknowledge the difficulty but keep our focus on the deliverer, which develops greater trust, and peace.

The battle for peace, begins in our minds. As we stay our minds on Him, trusting Him, then we will experience His perfect peace.

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.