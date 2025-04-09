President Donald J. Trump Endorses Montpelier Native Senator Jon Husted For Reelection

PRESS RELEASE – On Wednesday, President Donald J. Trump officially announced his endorsement of Senator Jon Husted for reelection to the U.S. Senate, praising his unwavering dedication to advancing the America First agenda in Ohio.

Husted, a Montpelier native and graduate of Montpelier High School, has built a career rooted in hard work and a commitment to Ohio values. Growing up as the oldest of three in a hardworking family on County Road J, Husted’s journey has been defined by perseverance.

He later achieved national recognition as a member of the Dayton Flyers’ championship-winning football team, an experience that further shaped his confidence in the principles of hard work, personal responsibility, family, faith, freedom, and love for America.

President Trump highlighted Husted’s efforts in securing the border, fighting inflation for hardworking families, and championing common-sense values.

“I am honored to have President Trump’s endorsement and his complete trust to always fight for Ohio and to put America First as I serve in the U.S. Senate,” Husted said.

“I will work diligently with him and his team to secure our borders, champion innovation, restore prosperity to the heartland, and fight for common-sense Ohio values.”

Husted’s record of delivering results at every level of government is a testament to his leadership. As Speaker of the Ohio Statehouse, he defended the Second Amendment.

During his tenure as Secretary of State, he implemented measures to make voting easier and election fraud harder.

As Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor, Husted spurred economic growth and brought good jobs to the state. Now, as a U.S. Senator, he continues to fight for Ohioans by expanding opportunities, defending freedoms, and working to ensure every Ohioan can achieve the American Dream.

The endorsement from President Trump positions Husted as the frontrunner in the race for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat. For more information about Jon Husted’s campaign, visit [JonHustedforSenate.com](https://JonHustedforSenate.com).