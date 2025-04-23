Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – I Won? He Won!!

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

For the first time ever…I won first place! I’ve never scored a touchdown in football, led the basketball team in scoring, nor hit a home run. I’ve never won a cross-country meet, nor won state in wrestling or swimming.

But this time I won! I filled out three brackets during NCAA tournament, entered three groups…and won in each group! I was in the top 98.9% of the world with my winning bracket! I won, right?!

What did I win? Nothing! Absolutely nothing! Except bragging rights! (Please excuse me for that). I cheered for a moment (by myself), then I realized there were over 276,000 other brackets better than mine. The 1.1%, the thousands of others, were better than me. I only won in my small groups.

The same goes in life. I may be a better person than some of the people around me. But I’m not 100% perfect. God reminds me in Romans 3:23, “For all (that’s me) have sinned, and fallen short of the glory of God.”

Just one sin, (like boasting) makes me imperfect. My imperfection (and I have many) means I lose. I’m not worthy to be in God’s presence. “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life.”

According to Romans 6:23 I’ve earned the penalty of eternal destruction. But God proves His love for us, that while we were losing (sinning) Christ died for us! (Romans 5:8)

Jesus was 100% God. Jesus was 100% sinless. All have sinned – 100%. All need forgiveness – 100%. But those who call upon the name of the Lord will be saved – 100%. No miscalculations here. 100% – Jesus won!

Colossians 2:15; “In this way, Jesus disarmed the spiritual rulers and authorities. He shamed them publicly by his victory over them on the cross.”

1 Corinthians 15:57; “But thank God! He gives us victory over sin and death through our Lord Jesus Christ.”

On Easter weekend, we celebrate the fullness of God’s love, who sent His One and Only Son, His perfect Son, to save the world! God’s gift to us, was grace and mercy, a new birth into a living hope, through the resurrection of Jesus Christ!

It’s victory weekend! Jesus won! And as the old hymn says, “Because He lives, I can face tomorrow! Because He lives, all fear is gone. Because I know He holds the future, and life is worth the living, just because He lives!”

John 16:33, “…I have overcome the world!” (Jesus) Romans 8:37; “No, despite all these things, overwhelming victory is ours through Christ, who loved us.”

We pray that you have chosen to receive God’s gift, grace, and mercy, through Jesus Christ! Celebrate His resurrection! Celebrate His victory! He won!

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.