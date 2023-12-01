Column: Two Minute Drill – Live Out Your Faith…Together

By: Rex Stump

Imagine having a season pass to Cedar Point Amusement Park. With this season pass, you have opened a door of privileges and benefits that the average person does not have.

You can come and go whenever you want! As a matter of fact, you can enter an hour early and stay an hour later.

You get behind the scenes tours, updates, and information about the park that no one else gets. You know how the rides and roller coasters were constructed, function, and future plans for expansion.

Your pass gets you to the front of most attractions, and even gives you a discounted price for food and souvenirs.

With a season pass, you have everything you need to have the most incredible experience ever. But what good is that season pass if you never use it?

It’s good to have access to the benefits, but to experience them is what makes it complete. In the same way, the Christian faith is both knowing the truth and experiencing the truth.

The fullness of faith is like having a season pass to the riches of God’s word and then experiencing His love by obeying His commands and living out His love and grace.

When you read the New Testament letters you will often discover that the first few chapters lay down the foundational truths of faith, and the remaining chapters show us how to experience those foundational truths.

For example, Ephesians 2 explains how Jesus forgives us and reconciles our relationship with God.

Verse 16 says, “Together as one body, Christ reconciled both groups to God by means of his death on the cross, and our hostility toward each other was put to death.” Our hostility toward each other was put to death! Because we love God, we can love each other!

That truth compels us to action. It’s one thing to know God’s Word and the fullness of faith, but we must also experience this faith by being transformed by His Spirit and putting into action His commands.

Just as someone who visits Cedar Point and rides a rollercoaster will later post their experience on social media, I encourage you to do two things with your faith.

First, experience your faith by obeying God’s commands! Go live it out! Second, share your experience with other believers and encourage them on their faith journey!

Hebrews 10:24-25 says “Let us think of ways to motivate one another to acts of love and good works. And let us not neglect our meeting together, as some people do, but encourage one another, especially now that the day of his return is drawing near.”

Know what you believe, but also live out what you believe! Think of, I mean deeply reflect on, how you can motivate, encourage, and prod others to acts of love and good works!

Meet with each other as often as you can! Make worshipping and serving together with other Christians a priority!

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.