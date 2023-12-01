Eleanor “Ellie” Sechler (1945 – 2023)

(Member Of Hamilton (IN) Lions Club)

Eleanor “Ellie” M. Sechler, age 78, of Fort Wayne, Indiana and formerly of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Linconlnshire Place in Fort Wayne.

Ellie retired from Ratheon/Magnavox with over 40 years of service. She retired as Head of the Budgeting Department.

Ellie was a devout member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church near Waterloo, Indiana for many years.

She was an active member of the Hamilton Lions Club and volunteered many hours for the beautification of Hamilton. In her spare time she loved attending concerts.

Eleanor was born on October 17, 1945, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of Marie Diek. Ellie graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor Degree in Accounting.

She married Michael J. Sechler on September 22, 1973 in Fort Wayne, Indiana and he preceded her in death on January 4, 2001.

Ellie is survived by her stepchildren, Michael Spiegel and Lisa Engstrom, both of Decatur and several step grandchildren and her best friend of 50 years, Diane Logan. She was preceded in death by her husband; brother, David Diek and sister, Barbara Brown.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.