Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Sign Me Up!

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

As the school year begins, many churches and ministries are preparing and training for the upcoming year of ministry! It’s an exciting time! You know what would be more exciting?

If we had to tell people, “I’m sorry, but we have too many volunteers, maybe next year you could serve in this ministry.” Of course, I’ve never heard this, nor have I ever had the opportunity to say it.

As followers of Jesus Christ, one of the greatest things we learn from our Savior is to serve. It’s not just about believing in Jesus, it’s living for Jesus. I recently read this story from the Voice of Martyrs book, Extreme Devotion.

“In Peru, Christians don’t expect to get something for serving Jesus,” said Pastor Zapata. “They expect to give something.” Outside the quiet mountain village, Pastor Zapata showed his guests a row of handmade white crosses, each representing a Christian killed by Communist insurgents.

“Lying in front of Pastor Zapata inside the small village home was the body of another pastor who had been killed the night before by guerrillas. His body, covered with a simple blanket, was surrounded by candles and grieving family members.

“Outside in the rain, the congregation of the murdered pastor sang praise choruses. Their shoes were covered in mud. Guerrillas had destroyed their church and burned many of their homes. Yet they sang praise.”

I’m amazed how persecution still exists globally. I’m even more amazed that it doesn’t stop these Christians from serving or worshipping God! They aren’t afraid of serving God! If there is a need, they serve, they teach, they volunteer, or they give.

In our churches…are there volunteer positions to be filled? FCA, Youth For Christ, LifeWise…are there volunteer positions available?

The story concluded with this message:

“The pastor reminded the listeners that the Bible calls on us to seek God, not the material blessings that come from His hand. “Why do you buy a shirt?” he asked the people. “To use it. Why did Jesus redeem you and buy you with His own blood? To use you for His kingdom.”

There is nothing more rewarding then serving and worshipping God! I encourage you today as a believer in Jesus Christ, to be one who is living for Jesus Christ. Serve, volunteer, give… let it be known by your actions that your faith is more than just good thoughts.

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”