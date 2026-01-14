Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – The King Is Coming! Are You Ready?

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

Acts 1:11; “Men of Galilee,” they said, “why are you standing here staring into heaven? Jesus has been taken from you into heaven, but someday he will return from heaven in the same way you saw him go!”

Jesus entered and exited the world dramatically. What we learn from the message of the angels in this passage, and the action of Jesus, is that His return will be literal.

His return will be visible. Jesus even told us in Matthew 24:30, “And then at last, the sign that the Son of Man is coming will appear in the heavens, and there will be deep mourning among all the peoples of the earth. And they will see the Son of Man coming on the clouds of heaven with power and great glory.”

When the high priests were questioning Jesus at his trial, he said in Matthew 26:64; Jesus replied, “You have said it. And in the future, you will see the Son of Man seated in the place of power at God’s right hand and coming on the clouds of heaven.”

Ever think that is why God gives us beautiful sunrises and sunsets? Could it be a great reminder that He is coming back!

What will it be like when we see Jesus? Will it be like a child who hasn’t seen their parent for a long time, as they were deployed overseas? Will they jump into their arms and tightly wrap them close? Smiles, shouts of praise? Hugs? Tears?

I believe that when our King Jesus returns, there will be an explosion of joy in the hearts of those who have faith in Jesus Christ.

We will be in the presence of God. Pain, tears, sickness, and aches will be gone. We will warmly greet those we have missed and worship our God as we’ve never done before.

If you ever get depressed or discouraged, open your Bibles to Revelation chapters 21 and 22. It’s a virtual travel brochure of heaven. The Bible teaches that God is going to recreate the universe and give us a new planet Earth.

This new Earth will be a lot like the old one, only indestructible. No sin or sinners. No sorrow or suffering. No pain or pollution. No tears. No death. It’s a real place with rivers, trees, fields, cities; it will be indescribable!

As we enter a new year with hopes and anticipation for new things, let us make sure we celebrate what was foretold thousands of years ago: a king is coming. Think of the excitement of knowing that Jesus is returning at any moment! When he returns, it’s going to be amazing!

Live your life with hope and anticipation of the return of our King Jesus!

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.