Column: DOTTING MY TEAS – The Good News Newspaper

By: Marlene Oxender

Montpelier, Ohio

More than a few times, I’ve heard others say it’d be great to read a newspaper full of nothing but good news. Comments such as that tend to lead to a discussion about what is good news and if there’s enough of it to fill a newspaper.

Would coverage of ball games be allowed in the Good News Newspaper? After all, those who won the game see the outcome as good news.

Others walk away dealing with disappointment at the numbers on the scoreboard. But no matter if our team won or lost, there is good news in the fact that they were having fun. There was sportsmanship. There was a reason to be together and play ball.

How about the changing of a car tire by a guy who stops to help out? It’s not good news that the tire needs repair, but it is good news that someone stopped to help.

Perhaps community events such as the Ladies Day Tea would make headlines. The names of those in attendance would be listed. The recipes for the food that was served would be included in the “Good News Recipe Column.”

Photos of friends sledding down a hill, the making of snowmen, and images of snowballs flying through the air would be newsworthy.

Ice skating? A photo of anyone who can keep their balance on the ice, let alone with shoes that have narrow blades under them, ought to have their picture published in the paper. We need to know who these people are.

Small town newspaper editors tend to find good news to share, but when tragedies or hard times occur, it only makes sense to let others know what happened. It’s a way for the community to come together and be there for each other in practical ways.

The old newspapers I am finding in my parents’ estate are interesting. Even the grocery store ads are fun to read. Back in 1969, frozen pot pies were six for $1.00. Five loaves of Jumbo Bunny Bread were on sale five for $1.05 at Dick’s IGA in Edgerton.

Anyone who grew up with a hometown bakery will claim that their bakery was the best, and there’s no reason to doubt them. They’re telling the truth. And those who say money can’t buy happiness obviously have never been to a bakery.

There are those from Edgerton who remember stopping at the bakery in the early hours of the morning before heading to work. The back door of the bakery was left unlocked while Mr. Robinette was out making deliveries. Customers were welcome to help themselves and leave their money to pay for the best donuts ever.

The front window of the store was where downtown shoppers would find picture-perfect trays of pastries, pies, and loaves of bread. When you opened the front door, a bell rang to signal that a customer had entered the store.

Their cookie selection could be found in a glass display case below the countertop. Decorated cutout sugar cookies were available during the holidays. I wish I would’ve used my Kodak 110 camera and snapped a picture of those cookies.

But that was fifty years ago, and I would not have known the things I should have taken a photo of. I remember when the cookies were three cents each. Donuts would cost you a dime.

The recipe I use for roll out cookies is fondly known as “Kindergarten Sugar Cookies,” a recipe that had been submitted by Mrs. Sailor and published in the 1978 Edgerton PTO cookbook. When I pass the recipe along to others, I include a few tips I’ve learned over the years.

February is the month when we are especially good at letting others know how much we care for them. Valentine’s Day falls on a Saturday this year, and it’s a day we can place an order with the local cookie shop. Or bake a batch of our own and make sure our friends receive a sugar cookie. With sprinkles.

Kindergarten Sugar Cookies

2 sticks butter

1 cup sugar

3 eggs

1 Tbsp real vanilla

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp baking powder

2 tsp cream of tartar

4 cups flour

Allow butter and eggs to come to room temperature. Cream butter, sugar, and eggs. Add vanilla, baking soda, baking powder, and cream of tartar. Mix.

Add flour and mix well. Chill several hours or overnight. Roll out and cut out. Bake at 375 for 8 to 10 minutes depending on size of cookie.

Tips: Roll the dough out about ¼ inch thick. Bake on a flat baking sheet with no sides on it. Each cookie sheet should have the same shape, so they finish baking at the same time. Leave at least one inch between each cookie.

I bake only one tray at a time. Don’t overbake. Cookies should be slightly tan on the bottom and yellow on top. These cookies freeze well (frosted or unfrosted). One batch makes approximately 40 cookies.

Frosting:

1 stick softened butter

2 and ½ cups powdered sugar

2 Tbsp milk

1 tsp vanilla

Pinch of salt

———————–

Marlene Oxender is a writer, speaker, and author. She writes about growing up in the small town of Edgerton, her ten siblings, the memorabilia in her parents’ estate, and her late younger brother, Stevie Kimpel, who was born with Down syndrome. Her three published books, Picket Fences, Stevie, and “Grandma, You Already Am Old!” are available on Amazon. Marlene can be reached at mpoxender@gmail.com