Column: TWO-MINUTE DRILL – Who Is God? God Is Our Strength!!

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

Growing up, I was a big superhero fan. Spiderman, Superman, Aquaman…the Justice League…I loved them all. Comic books, cartoons, action figures…didn’t matter.

I was a fan. I was always amazed at the power and the amazing feats of these heroes. What amazed me most was that their powers never emptied, nor did they seem exhausted. Spiderman never ran out of webs.

Superman never tired from flying nor got to a point where an object was too heavy to lift. Despite recent Hollywood remakes, the Superheroes never exhausted their powers.

We, on the other hand, get exhausted. When I’m hiking, I notice people on the trail who stop and rest, while others push onward. Why do they stop?

Their power and energy are exhausted, and they need rest. Ever notice athletes in the 4th quarter, dripping with sweat, leaning over trying to catch their breath? They’re exhausted! Ever see a mother of little children at the end of the day, drop onto a couch, and struggle to get up?

She’s exhausted! How do we refuel and power back up? An energy drink is not good enough, nor does a nap or vacation fully empower us. Eventually, we will tire again.

Mankind is created in such a way that we need daily refueling, daily empowering from God. He gives us more than what a vacation, energy drink, caffeine, rest, or promotion could ever give us. God wants to renew our strength!

The Lord is my strength and my song; he has given me victory. Songs of joy and victory are sung in the camp of the godly. The strong right arm of the Lord has done glorious things! The strong right arm of the Lord is raised in triumph. The strong right arm of the Lord has done glorious things! Psalm 118:14-16

God is our strength! God empowers us! Having received relief and victory, a response is natural, so give God thanks! Sing a song! The writer praises the strong right arm of the Lord!

The power of God is mighty! He recognizes that the pain is evident, the hurt is real, but the strong right arm of the Lord is greater.

Whether you have grown up in a church having faith in God for what seems like your whole life, or you have recently placed your faith in God, it’s time we pause and get a renewed vision of our God.

In a broken world that weakens and drains our energy, we need a strong God. In a world full of evil that sends chills down our spines, we need a strong God. In a world pummeled by pain, we need a strong God.

Isaiah 40:28b-29; …The Lord is the everlasting God, the Creator of all the earth. He never grows weak or weary. No one can measure the depths of his understanding. He gives power to the weak and strength to the powerless.

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.