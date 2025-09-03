Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY & SPIRIT – Intentional Living Within Communities

By: Cheryl Garza

Bryan, Ohio

It’s human nature to desire a sense of belonging and community. People feel alienated by highly individualized lifestyles in which they do not know their neighbors, do not belong to community committees and functions, and the neighborhood community is replaced with an HOA.

Millennials and Gen Z — This is where intentional communities find their place, becoming more achievable than you might imagine. The oldest examples of intentional communities are Ashrams and Buddhist Monasteries.

They vary widely in beliefs—political, spiritual, environmental, and economic—but they also share important commonalities: a vision of cooperative culture, shared values, and the belief that it takes a village to live a full life and fulfill a purpose.

Many intentional communities are started with this desire for connection and cooperation, but any community or neighborhood can become an intentional community. Intentional communities are not just about sharing land and resources; they are about sharing a life.

They offer sustainability, community support, safety, shared childcare, and shared responsibilities like community meals and gardening.

They also bring financial benefits, reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness, and most importantly, provide a sense of belonging, trust, and reliability.

As social creatures, we all need each other, and intentional communities offer a unique way to fulfill this need. Living intentionally is about more than just existing; it’s about actively shaping our relationships, our lifestyle, and our responsibilities.

By intentionally engaging with, serving, and enjoying our community, we can all find deeper meaning, greater fulfillment, and more joy in our lives.

It’s a choice that we can inspire and motivate each other to live our best lives. Wherever one lives, we can start this concept all around us, reaching out to one another with support and kindness.

It’s one of the greatest things that we can do; inspire one another with knowledge about a certain subject, anywhere from food, life skills, to community resources. Unity Is In Community!

My deepest and greatest wish for us all is to awaken our highest self within. My greatest hopes and prayers are that we can share and encourage each other to live a happier, healthier, vibrant life.

I am putting together a community resource guide. Power, strength, unity, and connection. Please contact me if interested, as always, Be Well and Stay nourished! Cheryl L Garza, A Lady With A Lot of Zeal and yearning to empower, guide, encourage, and share all HOLISTIC Wholesome Living with youth-adults. Highly educated, extremely passionate, determined, and driven with no doubts… I choose to make the rest of my life the BEST of my Life, I wish that for all as well… Sharing Love & Kindness… spreadingwellness@ yahoo.com 567-239-1960