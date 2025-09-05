Community Event To Raise Awareness For 988 & Suicide Prevention Set For September 8 In Bryan

Bryan, Ohio- Community members are invited to attend a special event on Monday, September 8, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Bryan to help raise awareness for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and recognize Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

This free, family-friendly event will feature:

Rock painting to spread messages of hope

Sidewalk chalk art

Mental health resources and connections to local support

The event is organized by Bryan Municipal Court Probation Officer and NAMI Four County Education Coordinator, Kelly Tietje, and is sponsored by NAMI Four County and the Four County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

Special thanks are extended to Judge Kent L. North (Bryan Municipal Court) and Bryan Mayor Carrie M. Schlade for their support of this important initiative.

All are welcome to join anytime between 11 AM and 1 PM to show support and help raise awareness for suicide prevention in our community.

For more information, please contact: Kelly Tietje – Bryan Municipal Court Probation Department