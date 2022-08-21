Community Exercise Sessions To Begin In Pioneer

On Tuesday, September 6, we will be starting our community exercise sessions. I am Kay Platt and live in Pioneer and will be heading up these sessions.

I am not calling them classes as there really isn’t a teacher. But it will be a time when we get together to help promote better flexibility, balance, and sense of well-being.

The morning session is called Chair Yoga for Seniors. Don’t let the word yoga scare you as there is no down on the floor or uncomfortable poses.

You do exercises in the chair and some standing and holding on to the chair. The session will last approximately 45 minutes.

The evening sessions will be dancercise. They will be to different genres of music. They are LOW IMPACT and will get you moving. The evening sessions will be approx. 45 to 50 minutes. Bring a bottle of water and come to the community center and have some FUN while you are grooving and moving to the tunes.

Morning sessions: Tuesday and Thursday 8:30 am; Evening sessions: Tuesday and Thursday 7 pm

The classes will take place at Pioneer Community Center, located at 100 N. Elm St.

For further info you can contact Kay at 517-398-3740.