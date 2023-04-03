Community Garden Paving A New Path In Archbold

FUTURE HOME … Abby Pennington stands in front of a sign showing the future home of the Archbold Community Garden. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

By: Jacob Kessler

A new community garden has set up roots in the Village of Archbold. The new garden is located at 200 West Williams Street.

Located at Ruihley Park and provided by the village through the Parks and Rec department, the 0.4 acres of land will be perfect beginnings for the new garden.