Wauseon Primary Students Receive Visit From Army Soldier

SPECIALIST CLASS … US Army Specialist Jacob Whitman poses with a class at the Wauseon Primary School that sent him and his fellow soldiers handmade Christmas Cards. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

Students at the Wauseon Primary School received a visit Friday morning from Specialist Jacob Whitman of the 101st Airborne Air Assault, 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, Alpha Battery, 2nd Brigade.

Specialist Whitman visited the class after students made Christmas cards for him and fellow soldiers this past holiday.