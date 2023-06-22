Community Hospitals & Wellness Centers To Merge With Parkview Health

BRYAN, OHIO (JUNE 22, 2023) – Effective Oct. 1, Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers (CHWC) will be joining Parkview Health.

Both organizations have approved a definitive agreement that will make CHWC an affiliate of Parkview Health and help secure access to local, high-quality care for northwest Ohio residents.

As an affiliate, CHWC will share in Parkview’s resources and efficiencies, creating a more sustainable future for CHWC and the rural communities it serves.

“Through the affiliation, Parkview will offer a full spectrum of high-quality care in northwest Ohio, complementing existing services and expanding our commitment to the health and well-being of our region,” said Rick Henvey, CEO, Parkview Health.

“Focused on strategic growth, our integrated network already includes six rural hospitals in Indiana, where we have improved access to care.”

“We are proud to welcome CHWC to Parkview and continue its legacy as a local healthcare provider.” CHWC leaders sought out a partnership with Parkview in order to maintain and enhance local healthcare services.

In March, the two organizations signed a letter of intent to enter a strategic partnership and have spent the past few months completing the due diligence process to finalize the definitive agreement.

“Access to healthcare, especially in rural areas, is critical not only for our patients, but for the well-being of our communities,” said Chad Tinkel, president and CEO, CHWC.

“Acknowledging the challenges facing smaller health systems today, our leadership sought a trusted partner that shares our values and commitment to maintaining local, high-quality care.

Affiliating with Parkview allows us to continue serving northwest Ohio with exceptional care delivered by exceptional people.”

Based in Bryan, Ohio, CHWC has two hospitals in Williams County and an outpatient center in Fulton County.

When the affiliation is finalized Oct. 1, the facilities will be renamed Parkview Bryan Hospital, Parkview Montpelier Hospital and Parkview Archbold.

The two organizations have already been collaborating to care for northwest Ohio patients for more than a decade.

Several Parkview Physicians Group – Ohio clinics are located near or on CHWC’s campuses, and Parkview provides technological support for CHWC’s electronic health record system, including the MyChart patient portal.

“The CHWC Board of Directors is pleased to continue caring for our community while growing our relationship with Parkview Health,” said Chris Kannel, chair, CHWC Board of Directors.

“Working together over the years, we know that Parkview’s culture and values align with our own.

Though our facility names will change, our commitment to serving our patients and communities will remain the same.”

While details of the integration have not been finalized, both organizations are working together to create a smooth transition for CHWC’s co-workers and providers.

Additionally, leaders will be connecting with area employers and elected officials to discuss the affiliation and Parkview’s expanded role as a community partner.

Greg Johnson, DO, MMM, regional market president, Parkview Health, said he and Tasha Eicher, northeast Indiana/Ohio market president, Parkview Health, will continue to build on the relationships that Tinkel and others have formed in Ohio to best meet the needs of the community.

“We are excited to expand our role in caring for northwest Ohio,” Dr. Johnson said. “Over the next few months, we are looking forward to working alongside the team at CHWC and making them a part of the Parkview family.”

“Together, we will honor the legacy of CHWC as an outstanding rural healthcare provider and continue to build on its success.”