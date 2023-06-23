Viterbo “Terbo” Chapa (1953 – 2023)

Viterbo “Terbo” Chapa, age 69, of Wauseon, passed away on June 21, 2023, in his home. Terbo was a welder.

Terbo was born on November 1, 1953 in Robstown, TX, to the late Rafael and Amelia (Perez) Chapa. He later graduated with an Associate Degree in the dental profession.

Terbo was an avid sports fan, and loved to watch all sports. He cheered for the Texas Longhorns, the Chicago Cubs, and the Chicago Bears.

Surviving Terbo is his sister, Rosa Chapa of Wauseon; brother, Juan (Robin) Chapa of Liberty Center; brother, Rafael Chapa, Jr. of Adrian; brother, Gilbert Chapa of Virginia; sister, Silvia Estel of Illinois; brother, Hector (AnnMarie) Chapa of Connecticut; sister, Elsa Chapa of Kentucky; brother, Eddie Chapa of Wauseon; brother, Michael Chapa of Ohio; 17 nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Emily Gomez and Minerva Mendro.

Visitation for Viterbo will take place on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home from 3pm to 6pm. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 11am at the funeral home, with Pastor Misael Rodriguez officiating. Burial will follow at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Chapa family.