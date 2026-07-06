Community Mourns Pioneer’s Cameron Laney, 20, After Fatal Fourth Of July Crash Near Angola, Indiana

By: Forrest R. Church, Publisher

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

A 20-year-old Pioneer man has died from injuries he suffered in a Fourth of July crash near Angola, Indiana, and a 22-year-old Defiance man has been arrested on preliminary charges connected to the crash, according to the Steuben County (Indiana) Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a crash on Metz Road near its intersection with U.S. 20, just outside the Angola city limits, just before 7:15 p.m. on July 4, 2026. The 911 caller reported that a person had possibly been ejected from a vehicle or a boat. When first responders arrived, they found a male victim with a possible head injury who was unresponsive; bystanders were performing CPR. Steuben County EMS and Angola Fire Rescue administered immediate medical attention.

Chase Gustwiller, 22, of Defiance, Ohio

Deputies’ preliminary investigation, assisted by the Steuben County FACT Team, determined that a white 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck pulling a pontoon boat on a trailer, driven by 22-year-old Chase Gustwiller of Defiance, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 20 approaching Metz Road. The Sheriff’s Office said Gustwiller turned right onto Metz Road from U.S. 20 at what witnesses described as a high rate of speed, causing the pontoon boat to shift and come off the trailer. The pontoon continued sliding on the roadway on its floats before the winch strap broke away from the trailer, then slid off the roadway into a grassy area and overturned.

The pontoon was occupied by 20-year-old Cameron Laney, a Pioneer, Ohio, native and North Central High School graduate, who was ejected when it overturned and became trapped underneath it. Laney was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center by Steuben County EMS in critical condition. He later died at the hospital early the next morning.

During the preliminary investigation, Gustwiller allegedly showed signs of impairment, and an OWI investigation was conducted. He was booked into the Steuben County Jail by Angola Police on preliminary charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person, a Class A misdemeanor, and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Death, a Level 4 felony. Gustwiller has since posted a $10,000 surety bond and was released.

The Sheriff’s Office said weather and roadway conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, and alcohol is believed to be a factor. Seatbelts were in use in the truck, which sustained no damage. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Angola Police. The Angola Police, Angola Fire Rescue, Steuben County EMS, and Indiana State Police assisted at the scene.

Any criminal charge is merely an accusation. The Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Pioneer Police Department remembers Cameron Laney

Pioneer Police Department’s tribute to Cameron Laney.

Pioneer Police Department shared its own tribute to Laney: “We are devastated to learn of the tragic passing of a wonderful young man from Pioneer who left a big impact on the members of this agency. His spirit, kindness, leadership and smile will forever be remembered.”

The department said Laney was part of the first North Central football team that Lt. Randy Mills had the pleasure of coaching. Both Police Chief Timothy Livengood and Lt. Mills were coaches on that team and continue to coach North Central football teams today.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to his immediate family, close friends, and loved ones at this most difficult time,” the department said. “We pray for God’s healing hand for broken hearts and for peace in time.”