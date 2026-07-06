Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigates Fatal Crash In York Township, Fulton County

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred at approximately 5:27 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2026, on State Route 109 at County Road D in York Township, Fulton County.

A 2002 Ford Windstar was traveling south on State Route 109, driven by Blaine Warnimont, 29, of Cloverdale. A 2015 GMC Terrain was traveling west on County Road D, driven by Gabriel Caley, 25, of Fayette. The patrol says Caley failed to stop at a stop sign, striking Warnimont’s vehicle. Both vehicles went off the southwest corner of the intersection, striking a utility pole and cable box before coming to rest in a corn field.

Warnimont was taken by ground ambulance to Fulton County Health Center, where he was pronounced deceased. Caley was taken by ground ambulance to Fulton County Health Center with minor injuries. A passenger riding with Warnimont was taken by ground ambulance to The University of Toledo Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Warnimont was not wearing a safety belt. Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Wauseon Fire Department, and Delta Community Fire Department.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear their safety belts.

— Press Release

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