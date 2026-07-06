Larry J. Burt (1945 – 2026)

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(Longtime Wauseon Educator & Coach)

Larry James Burt, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2026, at Ebeid Hospice Center.

He was born on July 30, 1945, to Al and Marie Burt. Larry was a proud 1963 graduate of Wauseon High School, where he was a member of the memorable 1963 Wauseon Indians basketball team that finished with a 19-4 record — a mark that stood for many years.

He went on to attend Bowling Green State University, earning his degree in Social Studies Education in 1968.

Following graduation, Larry began his teaching career at Columbus Grove, where he taught middle school social studies for one year while coaching football, basketball, and track.

He then returned to Wauseon, where he spent the next 30 years teaching American history at Burr Road Middle School. Throughout his career, Larry’s passion for education extended far beyond the classroom.

He coached junior high boys and girls basketball, track, junior varsity girls basketball, and served as an assistant boys basketball coach from 1991 to 1994. During that time, the Wauseon Indians compiled a remarkable 26-2 record and finished as Ohio’s Division II state runner-up.

In 1968, Larry married the love of his life, Peg Burt. Together they built a family centered on love, education, and community. They were blessed with two children, Allison (Scott) Grotelueschen and Chad (Holly) Burt, both of whom followed in Larry’s footsteps by becoming educators. Nothing brought Larry greater joy than being “Grandpa.”

He is lovingly survived by his grandchildren: Trent Grotelueschen and his wife Allison; Lizzie, Gabbie, and Lexi Grotelueschen; and Carson and Kacy Burt.

He took tremendous pride in each of them and cherished every opportunity to watch them grow and celebrate their accomplishments.

Larry retired from teaching in 1999, but his love for education and athletics never faded.

During retirement, he continued to substitute teach and served as a sports writer for the Wauseon Youth Connection, covering the local athletes and teams he loved so much. A lifelong fan of the Cleveland Indians, Ohio State Buckeyes football, and Wauseon Indians athletics, Larry rarely missed the chance to cheer on his favorite teams. He also treasured playing cards with his lifelong friends, but above all else, his greatest love was his family.

Larry will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather, dedicated teacher, respected coach, loyal friend, and a man who genuinely enjoyed people. His kindness, encouragement, sense of humor, and unwavering support touched generations of students, athletes, colleagues, friends, and family.

His legacy lives on in the countless lives he influenced both inside and outside the classroom.

Larry’s family encourages everyone attending his celebration of life to feel free to wear Cleveland Indians, Ohio State Buckeyes, or Wauseon Indians apparel in honor of the teams and community he loved so deeply.

Visitation for Larry will take place on Friday, July 10, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Christian Church of Wauseon. A memorial service will follow the visitation at the church, with Pastor Michael Doerr officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wauseon Athletic Boosters or First Christian Church of Wauseon. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Burt family.