Wauseon Man Sentenced For Unauthorized Use Of A Vehicle & Criminal Damaging

A Wauseon, Ohio man was sentenced on June 15, 2021, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Tomas Ramos, III, age 34, previously pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Criminal Damaging. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Ramos operated a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and caused a substantial risk of physical harm to property.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Ramos to credit for time served in the amount of 109 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and ordered him to pay court costs and a $250 fine.