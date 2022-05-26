Congressman Ryan & Representative Kaptur Respond To Being Banned From Russia

PRESS RELEASE — Congressman Tim Ryan and U. S. Representative Marcy Kaptur made the following statements after the Russia Foreign Ministry banned them and 962 other Americans from entering Russia:

Ryan: “I would like to thank the Russian Foreign Ministry for formally recognizing my hard work and advocacy in supporting Ukraine and my Ukrainian-American constituents.”

“As it turns out, Vladimir Putin doesn’t like it when you stand up for freedom and make him pay for murdering innocent people. Can’t say I’m surprised. Bullies are predictable.”

“I wear this ban as a badge of honor. I will continue in any way I can to support Ukraine and my constituents in Ohio who have family ties to Ukraine and help ensure Russia is driven out entirely by the end of this war.”

Kaptur: “I am honored to be sanctioned by Putin – a coward whose evil knows no bounds,” said Rep. Kaptur. “Putin is terrified of Liberty and those who revere it, and this latest desperate move only deepens my resolve.”

“Having led the fight for Ukraine in Congress, I look forward to the day when Putin’s grip on power comes to an end.”