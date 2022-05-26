NSCC Announces New Dean Of Nursing & Allied Health

ARCHBOLD, OHIO – Northwest State Community College has formally announced its new Dean of Nursing and Allied Health, Dr. Tiffany Ludwig.

Ludwig succeeds Deb Hartzell, who had served as interim Dean. Dr. Ludwig earned her Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Indiana Wesleyan University, and her Master’s in Nursing from Spring Arbor University.

Dr. Ludwig most recently held the position of nursing faculty at Owens State Community College. Her first official day as dean will be May 31, 2022.

Of Northwest State’s highly-ranked nursing and allied health programs, Dr. Ludwig noted “That was one of the pulls to come here…that is one of the huge factors that really pulls students in and keeps their attention.”

“(Students) understand that not only (are these programs) something that stand by their word – they’re going to get you that degree – however they also include that rigor. It’s going to lead you to be successful into your career.”

Dr. Ludwig invites interested students to visit Northwest State to explore the nursing and allied health facilities, as well as learn about the other degree and certificate programs available at the College.