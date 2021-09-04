Connect Your Children To History During Homeschool Days At Sauder Village

Archbold, OH – Home school families from throughout the region are invited to attend Homeschool Days to be held September 8-11 at Sauder Village. Connect your children to local history, receive discounted homeschool rates, explore the spectacular 1920s Main Street, and enjoy unique demonstrations and hands-on activities!

“Our historic interpreters and working craftsmen help bring history to life for students of all ages,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager at Sauder Village.

“Homeschool Days are a great time for families to have fun in the past while learning something new about both history, crafts, and science!”

As a special for Homeschool Days, homeschool families will receive discounted admission of only $8.00 per person for ages 6 and up, and $12 for a chaperone/parent (with one parent/teacher being free).

Throughout Homeschool Days a variety of STEM activities (science, technology, education and math) have been planned for children to enjoy in addition to engaging opportunities to explore Ohio’s rich history from 1803 through 1928!

The STEM activities will vary by day and include a “Blow Your Top” experiment, amazing eggs-periments, milk science, and engineering challenges.

There will also be special weather-themed activities in the Nature Center and a Virtual Watershed Activity presented by the Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation District on Thursday, September 9. Activities and demonstrations are subject to change.

The new 1920s Main Street is sure to be a favorite stop at the Historic Village during Homeschool Days. Guests can explore the Farmers and Merchants Bank, Schuck Jewelry Store, Stotzer Hardware, Ohio Farm Bureau Office, and the barbershop along the east side of Main Street.

The 1920s will come roaring to life as families take a peek at what’s playing on the big screen, buy sweet treats at the candy store, explore the grocery and clothing stores, visit the fire station, meet horses at the livery, and sip a chocolate malt at the soda fountain.

“Our 1920s Main Street is a fully immersive learning experience that teaches invaluable lessons about hard work, perseverance, and innovation – inspiring students of all ages to leave their mark on the world today,” Krieger added. “We offer homeschool families a place to laugh, learn, and connect while making history of their very own!”

Other highlights of a visit to the Historic Village include exploring the Museum Building, taking a free train ride, and meeting many farm animals.

Throughout the Village many talented craftsman demonstrate their trade in places like the Spinning Shop, Pottery Shop, Tin Shop, Cooperage, Basket Shop, Weaving Shop, and Glassblowing Shop.

The Walk Through Time Experience provides a chance to explore wigwams and a trading post at Natives & Newcomers and to visit historic homes, a log school, barn, and gardens in the Pioneer Settlement Area. Guests can learn about life in the 1920s in rural Ohio as they explore the Grime Home and barns.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold – just minutes from Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike. The Historic Village is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. The Village is closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays this season.

Regular admission is $20.00 for adults, $14.00 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under. Other upcoming Sauder Village fall events include Monarchs and More Family Fun Day, Fiber Arts Fest, Apple Week and a Vintage Baseball Tournament.

October events include Fall on the Farm and the popular Woodcarver’s Show and Sale. Event details are available online.

Make history of your very own this fall with a trip to Sauder Village! Hours of operation, special events, and answers to frequently asked questions are available on the Sauder Village website.

