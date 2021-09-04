Northwest State Community College Receives Campus Safety Grant From Ohio Department Of Higher Education

ARCHBOLD, OHIO – Northwest State Community College was recently awarded a capital Campus Safety Grant in the amount of $174,779 from the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE).

The grant program “will help improve the overall physical security and safety of public campuses throughout Ohio,” per the ODHE.

Jointly administered with the Department of Public Safety, this is believed to be the first statewide program of its kind in Ohio history. Per the ODHE, “We appreciate Governor DeWine for proposing this new funding and the General Assembly for supporting the program in the latest capital bill.”

A news release from Governor DeWine dated June 16, 2021 notes that the state awarded a total of $10 million in grants to fund security enhancements at K-12 public schools and institutions of higher education in Ohio.

The release continues, “The 2021 Campus Safety Grant Program, will award $5 million to qualifying public colleges and universities for improvements to physical security on their campuses.”

“The 2021 K-12 Safety Grant Program, administered by the Ohio Facilities Constructions Commission (OFCC), will award an additional $5 million to qualifying public K-12 schools for similar school safety expenses.”

Both grant programs were funded as part of Senate Bill 310 of the 133rd General Assembly.

Some of the security items available as a result of the grant include scanners, cameras, surveillance systems, IT support hardware and software (ransomware protection, firewalls, etc.), staff and police radios, medical cabinets, and emergency response equipment. All items purchased through the grant funding will support and enhance the College’s existing security measures.

NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez said, “Northwest State is committed to the safety and well-being of our campus community. This grant enables us to enhance both the physical security and cybersecurity of our campus by extending the physical access and surveillance systems and implementing advanced information security technology. We greatly appreciate the ongoing support of the ODHE and the State of Ohio.”